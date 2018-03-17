Darron Gibson Involved in Car Crash in Early Hours Ahead of Crucial Relegation Clash

Darron Gibson has been involved in a car crash in the early hours ahead of Sunderland's crucial Championship relegation clash.

The Black Cats were set to play high-flying Preston North End on Saturday afternoon in what seemed to be a must win game, and the last thing the club needed was a distraction. Unfortunately for them, Gibson provided just that with pictures emerging on social media in the early hours of Saturday morning showing the damaged caused by the midfielder.

Darron Gibson a visiblement eu un accident de voiture aujourd’hui. On apprécie moins la dernière image... pic.twitter.com/6pWoIVPPVd — Sunderland France (@SAFCFrance) March 17, 2018

One Twitter user reported that a car had been seen speeding at 60mph in a residential area, only for his car to have been hit among another three vehicles.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman ruled Gibson out of the game against Preston in his pre-match press conference, however these latest events won't please the manager one bit as he looks to regroup his side ahead of a tough run in to the end of the season.

Buzzing all week to go out for me to look out me window after a massive bang to see me cars been shifted 40 metres up the street after someone has been apparently doing 60 down my street and smashed into about 4 cars pic.twitter.com/2nKx2NFJC6 — Lewi (@lewigowland) March 17, 2018

This isn't the first time Gibson has been involved in a road incident, after he was handed a 20-month driving ban back in 2015 during his playing days at Everton for hitting a cyclist which driving under the influence of alcohol and then fleeing the scene.

Now almost three years later, it looks as though the 30-year-old may be in further trouble with the authorities due to a similar incident, and the Sunderland fans have not reacted well on Twitter since further pictures have emerged.

Darron Gibson needs prison time. End of story! — Neil Tyler (@Tyler_ND6) March 17, 2018

so no Darron Gibson then . . . . ?



why's that I wonder . . . .?!?



regardless #HawayTheLads@SunderlandAFC https://t.co/zlF2Ta0tbZ — Mark Alden (@marka999) March 17, 2018

If Darron Gibson does get points on his license, can we use them to help us out of the relegation battle? — John Ridley (@Ridderz86) March 17, 2018

Canny driving by Darron Gibson this morning, wonder if @SunderlandAFC know he got took away in a police car?? pic.twitter.com/9hMbYjmiOd — Stephen Dixon (@dixon_84) March 17, 2018

See Darron Gibson’s name floating around a fair bit and initially assume he must be back earlier than I was expecting. Turns out that definitely wasn’t the reason. Life as a Sunderland fan. You can’t beat it can you #safc — John (@Laking86) March 17, 2018

Darron Gibson clearly has a drinking problem, gets drunk and slags off the full team, now gets drunk and drives 60 in a residential area. Just sack him #SAFC — Matt (@MattKBSAFC) March 17, 2018

The club is yet to comment on the events as they continue their quest to pull off what would be an extraordinary escape from relegation from the Championship.