Darron Gibson Involved in Car Crash in Early Hours Ahead of Crucial Relegation Clash

By 90Min
March 17, 2018

Darron Gibson has been involved in a car crash in the early hours ahead of Sunderland's crucial Championship relegation clash.

The Black Cats were set to play high-flying Preston North End on Saturday afternoon in what seemed to be a must win game, and the last thing the club needed was a distraction. Unfortunately for them, Gibson provided just that with pictures emerging on social media in the early hours of Saturday morning showing the damaged caused by the midfielder.

One Twitter user reported that a car had been seen speeding at 60mph in a residential area, only for his car to have been hit among another three vehicles.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman ruled Gibson out of the game against Preston in his pre-match press conference, however these latest events won't please the manager one bit as he looks to regroup his side ahead of a tough run in to the end of the season.

This isn't the first time Gibson has been involved in a road incident, after he was handed a 20-month driving ban back in 2015 during his playing days at Everton for hitting a cyclist which driving under the influence of alcohol and then fleeing the scene.

Now almost three years later, it looks as though the 30-year-old may be in further trouble with the authorities due to a similar incident, and the Sunderland fans have not reacted well on Twitter since further pictures have emerged.

The club is yet to comment on the events as they continue their quest to pull off what would be an extraordinary escape from relegation from the Championship.

