Everton Buoyed by Paulo Fonseca's Desire to Manage in the Premier League as Shakhtar Renewal Stalls

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca has put Everton on red alert after refusing to sign the Ukrainian club's latest contract offer after citing an ambition to manage in the Premier League.

The Toffees current manager Sam Allardyce has polarised fans with his pragmatic approach to football and despite steering the club out of a potential relegation battle, the former England boss is facing an uncertain future at Goodison Park.

According to O Jogo, Fonseca has a two-year contract extension on the table from Shakhtar but has stopped negotiations until the end of the season, peaking Everton's interest in the 45-year-old whose attacking brand of football would appeal to the club's fans.





Shakhtar are on course to win the Ukrainian Premier League this season, Fonseca's second in as many years with the club, backing up his credentials of being named the competitions best coach last season after ending Dynamo Kiev's dominance in the region.

Fonseca is in the final year of his contract with Shakhtar and is said to hold a burning desire for a change in scenery and move to England's top flight, all which is set to be decided in the summer when the title is secured.

Shakhtar's impressive results under Fonseca have not only caught the eye of Everton but also Paris Saint-Germain as his European feats saw his side make the round of 16 in the Champions League and inflict Manchester City's first defeat of the season following a 21 game unbeaten streak

Although Allardyce is contracted at Everton until 2019 his future with the club is set to come to a head in the summer after winning just six of his 18 games across all competitions at the helm.