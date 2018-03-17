Everton are ready to hand Jack Wilshere a massive £8m signing-on fee to persuade him to join them on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The Toffees' interest in the centre midfielder has come from nowhere in the past 48 hours, but reports all over the press have suggested their interest in Wilshere is significant.

The Times has now claimed that Everton will offer the England international a handsome offer in an attempt to convince him that Goodison Park is the place to be rather than the Emirates.

Wilshere is at a contract stand off with Arsenal over the terms of a new deal, and is free to leave north London in June for nothing if the club cannot come to an agreement with the playmaker and his camp.

Wilshere is said to have been left feeling betrayed over the Gunners' insistence that he must reduce his wages to £80,000-a-week if he wants to remain with the team he has been with since he was nine.

That reduction in salary is Arsenal's way of gaining some insurance in case Wilshere suffers any rotten injury luck again like he has in the past few seasons, but Wilshere apparently feels that Arsenal are doing him a disservice given the wages they handed to their January recruits.

Wilshere's preferred option would be to remain in the capital but if he cannot agree fresh terms with the FA Cup holders he will have to move on to pastures news.

Everton have emerged as the new favorites to sign him after the likes of West Ham and Sampdoria were linked with swoops earlier in the campaign as Sam Allardyce looks to bolster his midfield ranks.

The Blues are one of the lowest scoring teams in the Premier League and have had problems with fashioning chances on a regular basis this term - something 'Big Sam' will look to end if he remains in charge past this season.

It is unclear if Wilshere would want to relocate to Merseyside but, with few options available to him right now, they appear to be his best bet if he departs Arsenal.