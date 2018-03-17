Football Journalist Shows Hypocritical Mourinho Up After Stunning Press Conference Rant

Jose Mourinho's extraordinary press conference on Friday has seen the Manchester United boss thrown into the spotlight by the British press once more.

In a move that some believe was Mourinho's way of making sure he was the centre of attention again, the Portuguese manager went on a 12-minute tirade about why it was 'nothing new' for the Red Devils to crash out of the Champions League.

Given his claims that United fans should be less expectant about their side actually, you know, winning stuff, Mourinho might want to pay close attention to things he's said in the past about doing better with the players at his disposal - as Times journalist Oliver Kay pointed out.

Thank you, José Mourinho, for reminding us of that time you beat #MUFC with a team with a much smaller budget and you said Alex Ferguson “has some of the best players in the world and they should be doing a lot better than that” ...

So, yes, about that...

Kay explains in his Saturday column that Mourinho goaded Sir Alex Ferguson after his Porto team had beaten United 3-2 in the Champions League back in 2006 and stated the legendary Scot should have done a better job with his talented squad.

Mourinho said at the time: “He has some top players in the world and they should be doing a lot better than that. You would be really sad if your team gets as clearly dominated as that by an opponent who has been built on maybe ten per cent of the budget.”

Imagine Montella coming out with this (even though he would have been correct) Jose would be seething. Still struggling to understand how you think its acceptable in any way to bring up fact his previous teams beat United twice so ‘it’s nothing new’ — Jon Bassett (@Bertie_B1977) March 16, 2018

If only those words rung true in some capacity for you now, Jose, after your side's 2-1 elimination at the last-16 stage by Sevilla.

Kay goes on to throw significant shade at Mourinho over his brand of football and 'batten down the hatches' approach and we're sure that many football fans will agree with that sentiment.