Former Spurs Defender Claims Toby Alderweireld May Leave In Summer Amid Man Utd Speculation

Former Tottenham defender Pascal Chimbonda has claimed that Toby Alderweireld may be tempted to leave in the summer, amid interest from Manchester United.

The Belgian hasn't featured for Tottenham since their 2-2 draw with Rochdale in the FA Cup in February due to a hamstring problem, however was fit enough to make the bench during Tottenham's 3-0 win over Swansea in their FA Cup quarter final clash.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The defender was one of Tottenham's players of the season last campaign where they were runners up to Chelsea, and was named as the clubs's player of the year for 2016. Despite the widespread transfer speculation after these impressive performances, Tottenham were able to hand onto their star man in the summer and in the January transfer window.

However speaking to Betstars, Chimbonda has claimed that he believes Alderweireld may be on his way out of the club in the near future. He said: "In football you have a lot of rumours, like last year Mourinho wanted [Eric] Dier, but he stayed at Spurs, so you never know.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"He's a good defender so it will be hard to keep him, but it depends on the other team and what they give him.

"He has to choose the best one for him, if he stays at Spurs to play regular football or go to another team only to play some."

Manchester United have been huge admirers for Alderweireld in recent years, and were also set to come in for his teammate Eric Dier during the summer.

However, Jose Mourinho opted to sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea instead, although reports are suggesting Mourinho may still be set to make an offer for the Belgian this summer in an attempt to rebuild his defence.