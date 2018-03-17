Gigi Buffon Returns to Italian Squad After Being Called Up for Argentina & England Friendlies

Interim Italy boss Gigi Di Biagio has named his squad to face Argentina and England in upcoming friendlies.





The Azzurri, who won't be participating in this year's World Cup following their failure to qualify, but they will be in action later this month as they look to refocus for Euro 2020 qualifying.

The manager must have been pleased to be able to recall Juventus stopper Gianluigi Buffon, who had announced his retirement from international football last year.

Mattia de Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani were also summoned from Juve, while AC Milan forward Patrick Cultrone received his first international call-up and will be joined by Rosonerri teammates Giacomo Bonaventura, Leonardo Bonucci and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Inter's Roberto Gagliardini and Antonio Candreva have also made the squad, with Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta getting the nod as well, despite being used sparingly by Antonio Conte this season.

Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli was surprisingly left out, but Sky Italia have indicated that the player isn't at full fitness at the moment.