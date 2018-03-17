Liverpool hotshot Mohamed Salah has written his name into the club's history books with yet another splendid performance this weekend.

The former Chelsea and Roma attacker joined the Merseyside outfit last summer and has been quite the sensation at Anfield, scoring at a rate of .84 goals per game.

Playing against Watford on Saturday evening, the Egyptian scored a first-half brace to take his season tally to 34, with 26 coming in the Premier League. Salah tied Fernando Torres' record of 33 goals in a single season with his first strike against the Hornets just four minutes after kick-off.

33 - Mohamed Salah has scored 33 goals for @LFC in all competitions - the joint-most for a single player in a debut season in the Reds' history (Fernando Torres, 33 in 2007-08). Legendary. pic.twitter.com/LHLPCnKvmh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2018

And he went one better, topping the Spaniard's achievement with another goal just before half-time.

34 - Salah has now scored more goals than any other Liverpool player in their debut season at the club. Historic. https://t.co/5fxjDuxLwr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2018

Salah also became just the third Reds player to score more than 25 Premier League goals in a single season. Only Robbie Fowler (25, 28) and Luis Suarez (31), had done so prior to him, with Torres falling just short of the mark with 24 in the 2007/08 campaign.

The forward's 34 strikes makes him the only Liverpool player to score as many in their first season at the club.