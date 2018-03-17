Journalist Confirms Magpies Striker Isn't Training With Newcastle Teammates During Spain Trip

Newcastle on-loan star Islam Slimani isn't training with his teammates during their trip to Spain over the international break, according to a journalist.

Slimani joined Newcastle from fellow Premier League side Leicester City in a loan move during the January transfer window. He appeared 44 times for the Foxes, scoring 12 goals. But the 29-year-old only started twice in the Premier League this season for the club, leading to his switch to the Magpies.

However, the striker has yet to make an appearance for Newcastle since his move. This is because he has been struggling with a thigh injury he picked up while training with Leicester City.

Ahead of an important league game against Huddersfield after the international break, Newcastle fans have received some worrying news about the player. Shields Gazette journalist Miles Starforth confirmed on his Twitter account on Friday that Slimani isn't training with his teammates during their trip to Spain and is instead working in the gym.

He tweeted: "Islam Slimani's doing gym work while his teammates are out on the training pitch. #nufc."

Islam Slimani’s doing gym work while his team-mates are out on the training pitch. #nufc — Miles Starforth (@milesstarforth) March 16, 2018

The journalist provided a further update on Saturday, with him suggesting that Slimani is unlikely to feature in a friendly game tomorrow. But the striker will travel with the Algeria national team next week. He wrote: Islam Slimani's not training with the main group, so hard to see him being involved in tomorrow's friendly. He'll still go away with Algeria next week. #nufc."

Islam Slimani’s not training with the main group, so hard to see him being involved in tomorrow’s friendly. He’ll still go away with Algeria next week. #nufc — Miles Starforth (@milesstarforth) March 17, 2018

Newcastle are currently 13th in the Premier League table, five points outside of the relegation zone. But with the Magpies not playing this weekend because of Tottenham participating in the FA Cup, that gap could be closed with teams like Crystal Palace and Stoke City still playing.