Kyle Walker Leads Twitter Reaction to Liverpool and Manchester City's Champions League Clash

Liverpool were paired with Manchester City in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League during Friday's draw. The all-Premier League encounter guarantees that there will be an English side in the semi final of the competition this year.

The two clubs have already clashed twice this season in the league. City stormed to a 5-0 victory during their home fixture back in September. However, the Reds got revenge in the reverse fixture in January, as they ended the Citizens' unbeaten run in the league with a 4-3 win.

Liverpool still remain the only side to beat Manchester City in the Premier League this season and, despite the Citizens fine form throughout the campaign, Liverpool supporters on Twitter remain confident ahead of the clash.

Liverpool, Wigan, Shakhtar & Basel have beaten City this season.



We lost to them with a man down & beat them at home comfortably albeit a frantic last 10 mins.



We have Van Dijk to add to the mix now.



Klopp record vs Pep is GOOD!



Bring it on. #LFC #MCFC — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) March 16, 2018

6 Reasons 2 B cheerful:



1. City are 21 points above Liverpool.



2. We beat them 8-4 on aggregate this season.



3. The 2nd leg is at home.



4. This time we'll have Kompany not Stones.



5. This time we'll have David Silva.



6. Mendy. — BoltFromTheBlue🦈 (@boltfromtheblu) March 16, 2018

No manager in world football has beaten Pep Guardiola more than Jurgen Klopp.



Liverpool remain the only side in the Premier League to have beaten Man City this season.



Unbeaten in this seasons Champions League. pic.twitter.com/BwSIlmdCP1 — View of the Kop (@ViewOfTheKop_) March 16, 2018

Liverpool will face Manchester City at home in the first leg of the tie on April 4. The second game will be played just under a week later on April 10, which will be held at the Etihad Stadium