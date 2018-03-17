Kyle Walker Leads Twitter Reaction to Liverpool and Manchester City's Champions League Clash

By 90Min
March 17, 2018

Liverpool were paired with Manchester City in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League during Friday's draw. The all-Premier League encounter guarantees that there will be an English side in the semi final of the competition this year.

The two clubs have already clashed twice this season in the league. City stormed to a 5-0 victory during their home fixture back in September. However, the Reds got revenge in the reverse fixture in January, as they ended the Citizens' unbeaten run in the league with a 4-3 win.

Liverpool still remain the only side to beat Manchester City in the Premier League this season and, despite the Citizens fine form throughout the campaign, Liverpool supporters on Twitter remain confident ahead of the clash.

Liverpool will face Manchester City at home in the first leg of the tie on April 4. The second game will be played just under a week later on April 10, which will be held at the Etihad Stadium

