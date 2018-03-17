Liverpool Summer Target Responds To Speculation Surrounding Potential Premier League Move

Liverpool summer transfer target Alisson has admitted he's 'happy' to have gotten the recognition he's received amidst reports he will leave Roma at the end of the season.

The goalkeeper has had an astonishing breakout season - after previously being forced to wait in the shadows of Wojciech Szczęsny - and has helped his side up to third in Serie A. He has also played a huge role in Roma qualifying for the quarter finals of the Champions League, and these impressive performances have led to a surge in transfer speculation.

Whilst he may only be in his first season as first choice goalkeeper at Roma, he revealed to Brazilian newspaper Globoesporte (via Liverpool Echo) that he has been flattered by the recent speculation surrounding him. He said: "Those links massage the ego, it cannot be denied.





"People get satisfaction from having recognition. I feel very happy to have that recognition. It means that I am doing my job well, that they are watching me. Even more so when one hears about Real Madrid."

The 25-year-old has been labelled as a target by some of Europe's top clubs and with the goalkeeping situation at Liverpool seemingly in disarray, it looks as though Liverpool may be set to go all out in an attempt to sign the Brazilian in the summer.

Despite the increasing speculation, Roma are still working hard behind the scenes to try and tie the Brazilian down to a long term deal at the Stadio Olimpico, however should a high-end offer be presented it would be hard for the Italians not to turn their heads.