Liverpool Target Tells La Liga Giants' President He Wants Premier League Move

Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos has informed his club president that he wants to move to the Premier League, with Liverpool looking a likely destination.

Ceballos joined Los Blancos on a six-year deal last summer from Real Betis, for a fee of around €18m, but the Spaniard has played just 19 times for the La Liga side this season, scoring two goals - with just nine of those appearances coming in the league.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe, with Liverpool being one of them - with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly telling his club's owners that he wants to bring the Spanish Under-21 international to Anfield.

It seems that Ceballos is now pushing for an exit from Real Madrid. According to notorious rumourmongers Diario Gol, the Real midfielder has told club president Florentino Perez that he wants to move to the Premier League.

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

Ceballos' transfer to Liverpool is also apparently in 'very advanced' stages, but it will all depend on what Florentino Perez and Real Madrid decide in the summer.

The Reds could also be interested in bringing another Real star to the club, after they reportedly asked about the availability of French striker Karim Benzema. The La Liga side are apparently considering letting both Benzema and Ceballos join the Premier League side, but only if Mohamed Salah goes the other way.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League table, just a point behind second-placed Tottenham, as they prepare to play Watford at home on Saturday.