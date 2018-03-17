Tottenham forward Heung-min Son is set to enter contract negotiations over the next few weeks following an outstanding run of form this season.

The South Korean has already scored 18 goals and claimed nine assists across all competitions this season, a combined tally which is just four less than what Son managed last year.

The 25-year-old moved to north London for £27m in 2015 after spending the previous seven years in Germany, working through the ranks at Hamburg before joining Bayern Leverkusen.

Son appears to have cemented his place in Mauricio Pochettino's first-team this season and Sky Sports understand that the club will approach their versatile winger with a new contract over the next few weeks.

The South Korean's current deal is set to expire in 2020 and Spurs are keen to avoid a similar problem that their north London rivals find themselves in all too often.

Although Tottenham have been playing their home matches at Wembley this season, the club will be back where they belong next season when the construction on their new stadium, which will be the largest club stadium in London, is finished.

With a degree of uncertainty surrounding the futures of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, signing Son to a new long-term contract, couple with the stadium move, will be a real statement of intent from the club and could help attract bigger names to north London this summer.