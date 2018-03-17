Tottenham Hotspur is through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after easing past a woeful Swansea 0-3 at the Liberty Stadium.

The north London side opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Christian Eriksen curled a sumptuous left-footed shot beyond Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

The dominant visitors deservedly doubled their advantage just before half-time thanks to Erik Lamela's low curling shot, before Eriksen swept home his second and Spurs' third goal of the game in the 62nd minute to earn his side a semi-final spot at their Wembley home.

Swansea had the first chance of the game in the first minute. Abraham chested the ball down midway in the Spurs half and, after escaping the challenge of Sanchez, poked a through ball in behind the defence towards Dyer. The winger looked to round Vorm but the Dutchman did well to sprawl himself and palmed the ball away to safety.

The visitors took the lead with the next real opportunity of the game in the 10th minute. Lamela tapped the ball to Eriksen midway in the Swans half on the right, the Danish international was then allowed to drive forward completely unchallenged up to the edge of the box, where he curled a lovely left-footed shot past Nordfeldt and into the top left hand corner of the goal.

Spurs nearly doubled their lead four minutes later when Lucas Moura escaped a number of challenges inside the box on the right, his subsequent shot across goal lacked power, however, and Nordfeldt made a comfortable save.

Son thought he'd scored his side's second of the game in 23rd minute. Eriksen played an excellent over the top ball from just inside his own half which Son expertly brought down 20 yards out before he thundered an effort in off the crossbar. However - despite VAR replays showing that it was marginal at the very least - the goal was ruled out for offside.

In the 36th minute, Eriksen was inches away from scoring his second goal of the game in similar fashion to his first. The Dane was again afforded space to shoot, but this time his curling effort from 20 yards out on the right smacked off the crossbar via the fingertips of Nordfeldt.

The visitors deservedly doubled their advantage just before the break. Lamela drove infield from the left up to the edge of the box and - with the Swansea defence again guilty of backing off - curled a low shot around Bartley past the unsighted Nordfeldt and into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Erik Lamela’s fantastic strike right on half-time to gives Spurs a deserved 2-0 lead.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/CjY7TfUvfO — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) March 17, 2018

Swansea were inches away from halving the deficit a minute into the second-half. Sung-Yueng flicked the ball into the path of the onrushing Olsson on the left, whose powerful drive from 25 yards out was saved by Vorm. The rebound looped up to Abraham five yards out but his subsequent header was too close to Vorm and the keeper managed to save again.

Eric Dier was the next Spurs player to try his luck from range in the 50th minute, but his powerful strike from 35 yards out was clawed over by Norfeldt.

Eriksen put the game to bed 10 minutes later with his second goal of the game. Dier's cross from the left deflected into the path of Moura inside the box, the Brazilian then teed up Eriksen whose shot from 15 yards out flew through a number of bodies and into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Christian Eriksen’s second goal of the afternoon and Tottenham Hotspur’s 3rd.



The ‘Great Dane’ now has 8 goals in 10 games against Swansea.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/qPkUNxxXEu — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) March 17, 2018

Spurs continued to dominate the woeful hosts and came close to scoring again in the 80th minute, but Son's cutback from the left was just too far ahead of Llorente at the far post.

The excellent Eriksen tried to get his hat-trick in the 85th minute when the visitors were awarded a free-kick from a tight angle on the left. The Danish international whipped a low shot towards the front post, but the ball bounced off Nordfeldt's chest and was eventually cleared away by Bartley.