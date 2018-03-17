Thibaut Courtois Brushes Off Real Madrid Links & Insists He Is 'Committed to Chelsea'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has insisted that he remains 'committed' to the club but has dismissed holding talks over a new contract until the end of the season.

The Belgian shot-stopper, who became the latest goalkeeper to fall victim to a Lionel Messi masterclass on Wednesday, is close to entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and has been the subject of countless transfer rumours in recent weeks.

However, Courtois is adamant that he will honour his current deal with the club and hasn't ruled out signing a new contract in west London this summer.

"I'm committed to Chelsea. I have a contract until next year and I will be here. I will do my best for it," Courtois told Standard Sport.

"Obviously there is no extension signed but I don't think now is the moment to do it. I think it is better to wait until the end of the season. All I can say is I'm committed to Chelsea and also committed for next year."

The 25-year-old, who spent three years on loan at Atlético Madrid, is often linked with a move back to the Spanish capital with rumours that Zinedine Zidane is eyeing up a move to take Courtois to the Santiago Bernabéu.

When pressed on if he can assure fans that he will remain at Chelsea next season, Courtois claimed he understood why there was interest in his future but insists the focus should be on the Blues chase for a spot in the top four.

"I have no other thing to say. It's easy when you have only one year remaining that other people might say something," he added. "But I think the focus now should be on winning our League games to get a top four finish and back in the Champions League for next season as well as going through in the FA Cup.

"That's the most important thing and is what we have to do as a group and for myself as well."