Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has refused to rule out Neymar returning to Spain to join Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are believed to be very keen on bringing the Brazilian talent back to La Liga after he left rivals Barcelona to join the Ligue 1 side last summer. Neymar is also said to have regrets over moving to Paris, with reports claiming he's already considering another switch.

On Friday, Mundo Deportivo claimed that Real had given up hope of signing Neymar and have since agreed a deal with Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski. But Emery, having gotten quizzed on the prospect of the player leaving PSG for Madrid, stopped short of ruling it out.

"I think I have answered questions on this subject about 30 times in press conferences," he told reporters on Friday, via Marca. "The PSG project is very strong with Neymar in it. As for Real Madrid? I don't know, ask Florentino."

Madrid president Florentino Perez is reported as having met Neymar's father to discuss a move, but at the moment it's unclear as to what might become of all of the speculation.

Zinedine Zidane has also been questioned over the possibility. And while he did admit that Neymar would be a great fit for Los Blancos, he reminded everyone that the attacker is far from being their player.

"People can say what they want," the Frenchman said. "What the players say and what I say is always the same, that he is a good player but not ours."