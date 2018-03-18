Burnley Prepare Improved Contract for Nick Pope As Newcastle Target Breakthrough Star

Burnley are prepared to double Nick Pope's salary in an effort to keep the goalkeeper at Turf Moor amid interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

Pope had never played a league game for Burnley before this season but was forced into the first team under difficult circumstances when Tom Heaton suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Clarets' fourth game of the season against Crystal Palace.

It was considered a major blow for Sean Dyche's team but Pope has proved a more than able deputy, and is expected to rival Heaton for the number one spot as the 31-year-old returns to full fitness.

Pope's performances have even earned him a call-up for England's forthcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy, and now he may be set for a lucrative new deal at Turf Moor, according to the Sun.

Burnley are prepared to double Pope's salary from £15,000 to £30,000-a-week as a reward for his performances and a deterrent to Newcastle, who may be in need of a new goalkeeper come the end of the season.

Slovakian international Martin Dubravka has impressed at St James Park since joining on loan from Sparta Prague in January, but it is yet to be seen whether or not the Magpies will be able to tie him to a permanent deal in the summer.

If Pope stays at Burnley it could spell the end for Heaton, who was tipped to take over as England's first-choice goalkeeper before his injury. Now, as the older and better-paid goalkeeper of the two, he may be the one is sold to free up space in the budget.

Pope has kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, the most of any goalkeeper outside the top six.