Chelsea Boss Conte Claims Blues Winning FA Cup Is 'Not Important' As He Looks Ahead to Next Season

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has claimed that it's 'not important' for his side to win the FA Cup season - insisting that their continued rebuilding and progression is more pivotal to the club's future success.

Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Leicester City, via the Mirror, the former Juventus manager played down the significance of winning the tournament, despite his team enduring an otherwise abject season following their 2016/17 title winning campaign.





Conte said: "For sure, we have to try to win the FA Cup, we have to try to win this competition But I repeat: it’s not important. A lot of times we compare good seasons and bad seasons on if you win something.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Last season, we did a fantastic job. Every player performed 120 per cent, maybe 130 per cent. But also in this season we are doing a fantastic job, a great job. This must be important. Then, if you are able to win something, it’s good, but you have to understand what is your position in this moment. It’s not simple."





"If you remember, we lost a lot of players, old players, that created a basis for Chelsea for a long time."





Conte has been openly critical of the Chelsea board at times this season.

The sale of key midfielder Nemanja Matić to Manchester United is believed to have riled the Italian manager - as a key advantage was handed to their Premier League rivals.

Meanwhile, the Blues could see yet another promising youngster leave the club this summer - as the west Londoners have reportedly let 20-year-old Isaac Christie-Davis that they won't be renewing his contract upon its expiry at the end of the season.

Liverpool are believed to be hot on the trail of the youngster, as their manager Jürgen Klopp continues to develop his squad.

