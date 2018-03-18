Frank de Boer Claims He Was 'Stabbed in the Back' by Crystal Palace Players Before His Dismissal

Franck de Boer has hit out at the 'backstabbing' Crystal Palace players who contributed to his premature dismissal earlier this season.

The Dutchman was in charge of the Eagles for just four league games, all of which were defeats. Palace did not score a goal and De Boer was sacked.

And he has revealed that naivety and a lack of backing from some players made his position untenable.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Maybe I'm too naive in that kind of thing. To trust too many people," he told the Independent. "I'm always thinking of the good in every player, but it's not like that. If they can stab you in the back, they stab you in the back. A lot of times when you to go a club, the chemistry is not really there.

"Maybe at first, everybody's excited. But then, suddenly, the team gets in shape, and then you get the storm phase.

"You have three groups. One who is happy. Then players who are doubtful, but still feel they have a chance. And then, you have the losers at that moment, who will go to the second group and try to influence them.

"They are position for your team. At Inter, and also Palace, you've got to get rid of those players. And that's sometimes difficult. You say, 'I want him out', but then the president says, 'Yeah, but that costs me money.' And in the end, you're stuck with all the same players."

Roy Hodgson replaced De Boer and Palace enjoyed an upturn in results. But, despite a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday, they remain just two points clear of the bottom three with seven games of the season to play.