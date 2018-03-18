Joshua Kimmich Reveals Aim to Become Bayern Munich Captain After Signing Contract Extension

Joshua Kimmich has admitted his intention to one day become the captain of Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year contract extension with the the club earlier this month, which will extend his stay in Bavaria to 2023.

Kimmich has proven a precocious talent since arriving at Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2015. He has moved from midfield to full back, a demonstration of his versatility, and is considered by many the natural successor to Philipp Lahm.

“Becoming the captain of Bayern is my big goal," he told TZ. "But you have to work hard for it and consistently deliver good performances, that’s my ultimate target.”

Kimmich remains one of the younger members of Bayern's squad, however, and still looks towards his more experienced teammates for guidance.

He has credited winger Arjen Robben, now 34-years-old and in his ninth season at Bayern, for his impact on youngsters at the club.

"He demonstrates this absolute professionalism to the young players" said Kimmich. "He is always very, early on the training ground and prepares for each session intensively.

"Young and older players can learn from this. Arjen still has that unbridled ambition to win, that will, every game, to be fully engaged in training."

Robben has publicly praised Kimmich, describing the full back as his "new right foot". "This is definitely an accolade," Kimmich added. "He said that about Philipp. They played together for eight years. I try to play in my own way."