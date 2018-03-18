Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Board to Bring Out-Of-Favour PSG Star to Anfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is interested in dipping into the transfer market to bring out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler to Anfield this summer and will urge his board to make the purchase.

Though the exploits of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have supplied Klopp’s side with 73 goals in all competitions this season, the German manager is still eager to add depth to his dazzling forward line, and has identified his countryman Draxler to do just that - according to TransferMarketWeb (TMW).

Draxler signed for PSG in January 2016 from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, instantly becoming a hit with fans after a string of impressive performances.

🎯 Firmino (3 assists)

🎯 Salah (4 assists)



No other duo has combined for more goals in the #PL this season#LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/Y8NG2W7Vg0 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 17, 2018

However, since the high-profile incomings of Neymar and French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, the German international has found game time few and far between, falling further and further down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

There have been rumours circulating over the past couple of transfer windows of a Draxler exit, where now it seems that Reds boss Klopp is determined to save the 24-year-old from his Parisian nightmare.

Best pass accuracy of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues (min. 5 starts):



Julian Draxler - 93%

Mousa Dembele - 92.6%

Adrien Rabiot - 92.3%

Toni Kroos - 92.2%

Blaise Matuidi - 91.6%https://t.co/smgMUhXtKx — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 18, 2018

TMW report that Klopp has been in talks with the Liverpool board urging them to submit a bid for the attacker as soon as the transfer window reopens, with his persistence seeming to have paid dividends, with the Merseysiders now prepared to launch a bid for the German.

PSG - despite suggestions of needing to sell to comply with FIFA's Financial Fair Play regulations - are expected to demand a commanding transfer fee for Draxler. However, Liverpool still have a sizeable chunk of the £142m generated from the sale of Philippe Coutinho, which could be used to finance the move.