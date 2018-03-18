Real Madrid Will Prioritise Finding Luka Modric Replacement Over Signing Neymar From PSG

Real Madrid will focus on finding a replacement for Luka Modric this summer and not on securing the high profile signature of Neymar, Marca have reported.

Agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for the Brazilian could become a complicated and drawn out process, leaving Los Blancos likely to prioritise a move for a new midfielder.

Modric has excelled in the Spanish capital since arriving from Tottenham in 2012. But he is now 32 and Real Madrid are looking for a player to succeed the Croatian.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

President Florentino Perez is hopeful of discovering a midfielder with similar qualities to Modric, who has been an essential figure at the club in recent years.

His passing range and creativity has allowed more offensive players to thrive, and he is valued highly by everyone at the club.

Though Real Madrid expect Modric to continue playing regularly for another two years, there is an acceptance that a long term replacement should be acquired soon.

The Croatian international has been absent from training over the last few days with a calf problem but is expected to feature against Girona on Sunday night.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

He will be joined in his return to action by Gareth Bale, who had also missed a number of training sessions.

“Not having any games this week has done us a lot of good and has allowed us to train and recover,” said manager Zinedine Zidane.

A win for Real Madrid against seventh placed Girona will see them climb to third in La Liga, above Valencia.