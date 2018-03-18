Report Claims Christian Benteke Will Need a 'Miracle' to Make the Belgian World Cup Squad

Reports in Belgian media outlet DH are suggesting that Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke will need a 'miracle', if he is to make the World Cup squad come the summer.

Benteke has managed just two goals in 25 Premier League starts this year and failed to score yet again in his sides 2-0 win over Huddersfield. With the wealth of attacking options available for Belgium, it now looks like the former Liverpool man's hopes of going to Russia in the summer are all but over.

The misfiring powerhouse has been left out of the most recent squad by manager Roberto Martinez and although the Belgian striker will remain an option for Martinez, DH suggested that his place is in 'great danger'.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The biggest problem for Benteke is the amount of alternative forwards in contention for a place in the lineup.

Romelu Lukaku appears to be Martinez' first choice but there is also the likes of Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi and Divock Origi to consider, all of which are performing better than Benteke this season.

However, the Eagles striker does have international experience on his side. He has made 32 appearances for Belgium, scoring 12 goals in the process and this experience could be crucial when it comes to a major tournament.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

With just seven league games to go, Benteke does not have long to prove his worth to Roberto Martinez.

He will need to rediscover his goal-scoring form and potentially save Crystal Palace from relegation in order to catch the eye of the national team's boss. Whatever happens in the summer, Benteke will certainly not want to be playing Championship next season.