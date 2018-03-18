Report Claims Luis Enrique's Preference for Arsenal Job Could Scupper Chelsea Move

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has reportedly stalled over agreeing a deal to take over from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at the end of the season, and is instead pondering a move to the Blues' London rivals Arsenal.

As reported by the Daily Star, Enrique is Chelsea's top target to replace Antonio Conte at the club - should they decide to axe the outspoken Italian in the summer. However, the former-Champions League winner is believed to have his heart set on the Arsenal job - with their manager Arsène Wenger in a similarly perilous position as Conte, after a disappointing season.

Enrique has been out of a job for a year, after spending three seasons with Catalan giants Barcelona. The future of Wenger is thought to be depend on the success of his side in the Europa League - where a cup win could see them qualify for the Champions League despite their highly inconsistent season in the Premier League.

Conte is believed to be the top target of Paris Saint-Germain, and could well leave the Blues after a season of frustrations at Stamford Bridge.

The manager merry-go-round is certainly complex, with the future of the three coaches likely to be unclear until the season's conclusion. Given his Champions League pedigree, Enrique is likely to be in high demand this summer.

In other news, Arsenal are believed to have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of Bordeaux sensation Malcom - as their transfer rivals Bayern Munich have reportedly pulled out of the transfer race.

Manager Jupp Heynckes has claimed that he is yet to see the highly rated Brazilian player, and is therefore in no position to make an offer this summer.