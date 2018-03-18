Roy Hodgson Downplays Wilfried Zaha Injury Fears After Late Withdrawal on Saturday

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has allayed concerns over the fitness of Wilfried Zaha after the Eagles winger was substituted off against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Palace beat the Terriers 2-0 thanks to goals from James Tomkins and Luka Milivojevic to climb out of the relegation zone at the expense of rivals Southampton, who are in FA Cup action this weekend.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Zaha was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek - himself returning from injury - in the 89th minute at the John Smith's Stadium, having gone down in the dying stages of the game. Hodgson placated concerned Palace supporters, reassuring them that there was nothing to worry about.

"I think it was partly fatigue but also he did take one or two knocks in the second half when he was bursting forward and their only way to stop him was to foul him,” Hodgson told BBC Sport.

"He is so good at carrying the ball and we noticed that in the second half for us. He is an outlet for us. He got past people and drew fouls and that put us in their part of the field and give our defenders a rest."

Zaha has been a hugely important player for Palace this season, as the Eagles have lost all nine of their Premier League games without the Ivorian international in the side. If their record with Zaha in the team was extrapolated over the course of the season, Hodgson's side would already have 42 points and be safe from relegation.

Injuries have been rife at Selhurst Park this season, with Jason Puncheon, Scott Dann and Bakary Sako all ruled out until the end of the campaign.