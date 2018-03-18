Spurs Set to Open Contract Talks With Belgian Midfielder Following Wonderful Form

Tottenham will open contract talks with Mousa Dembele this summer, with the 30-year-old's current deal running out at the end of next season.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

According to The Sun, Mauricio Pochettino does not want to lose his midfield enforcer and is prepared to begin discussions on a long-term contract. With the Belgian in sterling form this season, he could demand an increased wage packet and will only put pen to paper if his demands are met.

Dembele has made 34 appearances so far this season, and his involvement in their continued push for the top four could see him ask for wages towards £100,000-a-week, which will be a push for Daniel Levy in the stringent Spurs wage structure.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It is believed that Pochettino's admiration of the player will force his chairman to fork out and keep him at White Hart Lane next season and beyond. The midfielder has earned many plaudits this season, with Paul Scholes dryly remarking that he realised he needed to retire after facing Tottenham and having to chase the sturdy Belgian for 90 minutes.