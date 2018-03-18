Swansea Boss Carlos Carvalhal 'Not Disappointed' Despite Poor Showing in FA Cup Defeat to Spurs

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal insisted that he was "not disappointed" after his side slumped to a 3-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Spurs, and admitted that Premier League survival is his only priority.

The visitors opened the scoring at the Liberty Stadium in the 10th minute, when the excellent Christian Eriksen curled a sumptuous left-footed shot beyond Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

A dominant Spurs then deservedly doubled their advantage just before half-time thanks to Erik Lamela's low curling shot, before Eriksen swept home his second and Spurs' third goal of the game in the 62nd minute to earn his side an FA Cup semi-final and knock the lacklustre Swans out.

"I am not disappointed, a storm came today, but good weather will follow for us," Carvalhal said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by the BBC.

"Tottenham are a good side, we needed to be at our best and them not at their best, because everyone knows they are better than us. But it is the best cup run since 1964 and we take a lot of positives and must not take anything bad out of the game today.

"My focus is on staying in the Premier League and that does not change. We must completely focus on the Premier League and not think about the cup," he continued.

"We have eight cup finals now but they all come for us in the league."

Swansea are currently 14th in the table but have just three points more than 18th-placed Southampton. The Swans' next league game is against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United at Old Trafford.