6 of the Best Moments From the Weekend's Premier League and FA Cup Action

A disrupted round of Premier League fixtures were at least compensated by a set of FA Cup quarter final encounters for us to sink our teeth into, as the FA Cup semi final match ups were decided whilst the relegation battle hots up.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton all earned their tickets to Wembley as they battle to win this season's FA Cup, whilst Crystal Palace and Bournemouth picked up vital wins in the league to give their survival hopes a much needed boost.

Oh, and Mohamed Salah played alright apparently...

Here are six of the best moments from the weekend's action...

Best Goal

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Any one of the diminutive Egyptian's four goals could've been worthy of this highly acclaimed accolade, but his hattrick clinching strike was by far the most impressive of the bunch.

Salah received the ball from Sadio Mane with five Watford players before him forming a yellow wall, intent on crowding out any pathway to goal and seemingly doing enough to achieve just that.

Instead, the 25-year-old manipulated the yellow mass to take them to the right, then the left with a deceptive dummy, before slotting past Orestis Karnezis to secure his first match ball in red.

Best Assist

Michael Regan/GettyImages

For all the plaudits Eden Hazard receives for his exploits in a Chelsea shirt, it is fair to say that Willian's contributions often slip under the radar. The Brazilian has recorded 13 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, but his set up for Alvaro Morata's opener against Leicester was explosively direct.

Willian's last 2️⃣0️⃣ games...



1️⃣2️⃣ ⚽

6️⃣ 🅰️



Baller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2y9V4yu6IZ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 18, 2018

The 29-year-old took the ball from the edge of his own box and consequently into Kasper Schmeichel's net in just over 13 seconds, bursting through the centre of the pitch emphatically.

He is slowly becoming more of a talisman for the Blues than Hazard, but having said that, bin those tights Willian mate...

Best Save

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite being on the end of a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Spurs whilst conceding three goals, Swansea keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt produced the save of the weekend undoubtedly.

The Swede acrobatically tipped a long range strike from Christian Eriksen onto the crossbar when it looked destined for the top left corner, with the score still at 1-0 to keep his side in the game.

Unfortunately for him and the Swans, Nordfeldt conceded twice more, but his effort to keep out Eriksen was surely the save of the weekend.

Best Tactical Genius

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Rooted to the foot of the table. Ten points from safety. Alan Pardew's West Brom side may have given themselves a slight glimmer of hope had they held on to their 1-0 lead against Bournemouth for just 15 minutes longer, but Pardew had other ideas.

The Baggies boss decided to throw on Matty Phillips after Jonny Evans began cramping up, as opposed to replacing the defender with another defender in the hope of holding onto their lead.

West Brom ended up conceding twice in 15 minutes to lose the game and slip closer to the Championship, but at least you'll get your compensation money when they sack you, right Alan?

Best Player in the History of Football of All Time

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Has Lionel Messi ever scored a Premier League hattrick? No. Has Lionel Messi ever led Egypt to the World Cup with a last minute penalty? No, he has not. Mohamed Salah has.

Liverpool's talisman became the first Egyptian to score a Premier League hattrick with his four goal haul against the Hornets on Saturday, and in doing so, cemented his place as the best player of all time in the history of football.

According to Liverpool fans anyway....

Best 'Home Advantage'

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After all the mockery and banter Spurs received from opposition fans for having to play an entire season with Wembley as their home, those same fans are now up in arms.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are into the FA Cup semi finals, where they'll take on Manchester United at the national stadium, with many fans whinging about the fact that Spurs will have home advantage.

Can't have it both ways people, it is what it is...