BBC Pundit Garth Crooks Warns Liverpool Fans to 'Brace Themselves' for Real Madrid Bids for Star Man

What more can be said about Liverpool's Mohamed Salah? The Egyptian's four goals against Watford has cemented him as the clear favourite for the Premier League golden boot, with his tally now at 28 goals in 30 league games.

Still only in his debut season for Liverpool, Salah has 36 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions. No player has been as influential or prolific for the Reds since Luis Suarez, who Salah is now drawing worthy comparisons with.

Salah is making waves across Europe as one of the hottest players on the continent. Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, this kind of form will bring some unwanted attention from Europe's other big clubs.

BBC pundit Garth Crooks fears that Salah could go the same way as many other Premier League stars and be tempted by a move to a European giant.

Salah was an obvious choice for Crooks' Team of the Week for the BBC Sport website. However, along with his praises for the 25-year-old came a foreboding prediction which Liverpool fans will not want to hear.

"Liverpool fans may have to brace themselves, for an audacious bid from Real Madrid in the summer," Crooks warned.

"This lad is having the same impact across Europe as Gareth Bale had in his final season at Tottenham. And we all know what happened after that."

But for Madrid to stand any hope of signing Salah from Liverpool anytime soon, they would have to pay a lot more than the £86m they paid for Gareth Bale in 2013.

Liverpool are on the cusp of something special, and will look to challenge for the Premier League title next season. To stand a chance of competing with Manchester City next term, Liverpool must keep Salah at Anfield and resist any bids that come in for their Egyptian king.