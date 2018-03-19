Eddie Nketiah Taking Tips From 'World Class' Lacazette & Aubameyang as Starlet Sets More Milestones

18-year-old Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has revealed the advantages of playing with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has for a developing young forward.

Nketiah has broken into the Arsenal first-team this season after continuing to impress for the club's Under-23s. At the Gunners, Nketiah says he has had the chance to learn from some of the best strikers in the world as he continues to break personal milestones.

"I've been watching their movement, how they finish in front of goal," Nketiah explained, as quoted by Football.London. "Everyone has a different style, so I'm just trying to pick up a few things from them."

Great 3-1 win vs Chelsea today, nice to get another goal ⚽️🙏🏾 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/mh2MsEq8Bk — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) March 17, 2018

Lacazette arrived in North London from Lyon last summer for a then club-record fee of £46.5m. A knee injury has kept the Frenchman sidelined over recent weeks, but he has apparently developed a close relationship with Nketiah since joining the club.

Aubameyang is Arsenal's latest marquee signing. Signed in January from Borussia Dortmund, the 28-year-old is the Gunner's new club-record player after joining for £56m.

"They're world class strikers," Nketiah added. "So to be able to train with them and learn from them is a great feeling. I just want to keep working hard by learning from the best."

Dream come true to score 2 goals on my home debut, God is great! ⚽️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bhBmaPkFch — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) October 24, 2017

Nketiah's breakout moment this season same in the Carabao Cup when he came on as an 85th minute substitute against Norwich. He scored after 15 seconds and bagged another in extra time to win Arsenal the game. He has recently made his Premier League debut, coming off the bench in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat against Brighton.

But the young Englishman wants to keep creating and breaking targets for himself: "I've got a few more targets in my head but I want to keep them a bit more personal. I've definitely achieved some of them in terms of scoring for the first-team and making my competitive debut."

"I'm just looking forward and setting myself new targets every time I achieve an old one. it's all about continuing to exceed those targets because there's always something you can aspire to, something to beat."