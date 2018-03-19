Everton's Cenk Tosun Claims He Is at 'Much Bigger Club' After Turning Down Crystal Palace

Everton striker Cenk Tosun admits that he came close to signing for Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window - but admits now that the decision to hold off on leaving Besiktas until January has landed him at a "much bigger club".

The Turkish forward is starting to find his feet in the Premier League. Four goals in his last three games has shown that Tosun may well have been worth the £25m that Everton paid for him in January, and he's beginning to nail down his place in the starting lineup.

But it could've all been so different had he decided to move to the Premier League a few months earlier than the winter, with Crystal Palace holding an interest in the attacker.

"I was wanted by Crystal Palace at the beginning of the season but I did not go, now I am at a much bigger club," Tosun told TRT Sport.

Already endearing himself to the Goodison Park faithful, Tosun appears to be doing his best to make himself remembered at Everton. With the Toffees looking ahead to the Merseyside derby at the beginning of April, the 25-year-old has opened up on the occasion, and intends to score against the club's rivals.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"It is a really special match for the club, it requires a separate concentration and I am going to the field to score in every game."

With Everton currenlty sitting in ninth in the Premier League, a top half finish will definitely be the goal for Sam Allardyce after a tricky first half of the season. Having already eclipsed 40 points this term, it appears that any relegation worries have faded now.