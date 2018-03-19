Huddersfield Join Liverpool & Spurs in Race to Sign Norwich City Starlet James Maddison

Huddersfield have joined a host of other Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Norwich City star midfielder James Maddison in the summer, according to a report from the Sun.

The report (via HITC) claims that Huddersfield boss David Wagner has personally scouted the 21-year-old on a number of occasions this season and will make a move in the summer should the Terriers avoid relegation from the Premier League.

James Maddison is the 1st player to score an away league hat-trick for @NorwichCityFC for over 24 years - since Efan Ekoku got 4 in 5-1 PL win at Everton, Sept 1993 pic.twitter.com/mbrxZuBbJX — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 10, 2018

Maddison is said to be valued at £15m by the Canaries - £1m more than Huddersfield payed Norwich for Alex Pritchard in January.





The 21-year-old joined the East Anglian club from Coventry in 2016 and was loaned out to SPL side Aberdeen the following season. Norwich boss Daniel Farke has struggled in his debut season with the Championship side, but the emergence of Maddison has offered a rare source of excitement for the Carrow Road faithful.

The midfielder was named as the top English player in the SkyBet Championship, according to Sky Sports’ Power Rankings earlier this week and been nominated for a host of monthly awards - twice winning the Championship Goal of the Month award.

Brilliant team performance today. 14th goal of season! 10th assist of season and MOM! Happy Saturdays. 💛💚 #JM23 #Yellllllllllllllows pic.twitter.com/ISzZGP46jT — James Maddison (@Madders10) March 17, 2018

This season, the EFL January Young Player of the Month has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in the 34 league appearances he's made thus far.





His impressive form hasn't gone unnoticed and Maddison looks set to leave in the summer with Liverpool, Tottenham and Southampton among a number of clubs rumoured to be keen.





Norwich will likely have to sell a few of their players at the end of the season in a bid to raise funds with their parachute payments set to end.