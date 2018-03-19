Inter Captain Mauro Icardi Wants to 'Keep Going' After 100th Serie A Goal

Inter Milan's Argentine skipper, Mauro Icardi reached a special goalscoring milestone in Inter's 5-0 route of Sampdoria on Sunday as the prolific marksman scored his 100th Serie A goal, and his 22nd goal of the season.

Icardi found the back of the net on four occasions on Sunday in the 5-0 victory at Sampdoria's stadium, and the Argentinian international now has 103 Serie A goals in the blue and black colours of the Nerazzurri.

Mauro Icardi's record in Serie A:



180 games 🏃‍♂️

103 goals ⚽️

23 assists 🅰️



Part of the 100 club at 25 years old. pic.twitter.com/u47bQV4PsM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 18, 2018

Speaking after the game with Sky Sport Italia, Icardi revealed he was 'very happy' with his performance and insisted he wants to 'keep going' after his 100th Serie A goal but also heaped the praise on his Inter teammates.

“I really wanted to reach 100 goals and then I just kept going. It was a fine performance from the whole team and we got three very important points, which are more important than the goals," Icardi said after the game.

Icardi's four goals helped his team win the three points as the capital team moved within four points of third placed Roma, with a game in hand over the Romans and one point and one position above 5th placed Lazio.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Icardi praised his team's resilience and level of performance in recent matches after his side's impressive goalless draw against the then league leaders, Napoli.

“It was very important to get points. We showed a lot of sacrifice and team spirit to get a draw against Napoli, but with this win we can rest over the break and prepare to begin again with the right attitude," Icardi said.

Inter's captain also referred to his side's recent stuttering form in Serie A as Inter went an unprecedented eight games without winning as their impressive start to Serie A, stating that it's important his side has come out on the other side of this difficult period.

“In football sometimes you can’t explain things. There was a period where we all should’ve done better and damaged ourselves, frittering away what we had built at the start of the season. We set an objective this term and we have to achieve it," Icardi continued.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Despite scoring 22 Serie A goals in only 24 games this season, Icardi has not been included in Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina squad for their upcoming friendlies this month against Italy and Spain with Icardi stating he knew about it after speaking to his international team's coach.

“I spoke to the Coach, I knew already that I was out. I was injured for four games and it was only right that others were chosen," Icardi said about the matter.