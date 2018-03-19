Jordan Henderson Reveals Message He Signed on 'Superstar' Salah's Match Ball Following Anfield Win

Mohamed Salah scored was the star of the show this weekend when he bagged four goals and one assist as Liverpool comfortably saw off Watford 5-0 on Saturday evening.

In commemoration of scoring his third goal of the game Salah, as is tradition, got to keep his first English Premier League match ball. After the match all his teammates signed his ball and Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson summed the Egyptian superstar up perfectly in just a few words.

"Everyone did [sign] the ball for him. I just kept it simple for him. I just said 'Well done superstar'," Henderson revealed.

In the process of scoring four times on Saturday, Salah notched up an impressive 28th Premier League goal of the season. Henderson also revealed what it's like having the 25-year old in the team stating that it was similar to what Liverpool had when they had the prolific goalscorer Luis Suarez on their books.

"For a start, it's the confidence. You have someone like Mo [Salah] who does the hardest part of the game, which is putting the ball in the back of the net. You then, as a team, if we work as hard as we possibly cam, then Mo - or even Sadio [Mane] and Bobby [Firmino] - they are going to finish it in the final third. We had that with Luis [Suarez]," Henderson continued.

Salah's goals at the weekend put him four clear of second top goalscorer Harry Kane, with the Egyptian being more likely to take home the top scorer honour with the Englishman unlikely to return to Premier League action until the end of April or early May.

It's been quite a debut season for Salah and it's surely between the 'Egyptian King' and Manchester City's Belgium superstar, Kevin de Bruyne for the Premier League player of the season.