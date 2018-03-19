Jose Mourinho Prepares for Huge Summer Cull at Old Trafford Following Hectic Week of Excuses

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly preparing for a huge summer overhaul of his squad, as the Portuguese boss continues to blame anything and everything other than himself for the club's recent failings.

Knocked out of the Champions League in an embarrassing defeat to Sevilla and at the risk of having to give rivals Manchester City a guard of honour when the two teams meet later in the campaign, it's been a tough season for United and Mourinho.

With news already doing the rounds that Luke Shaw is almost certain to leave United this summer, it appears that he won't be the only one to go, with the Daily Mail claiming that Mourinho is preparing to cull his playing squad.

The already ostracised likes of Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind accompany Shaw on the list of soon to leave; and while the club is preparing to wave goodbye to midfield duo Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini, there lies an expectation that even more players will go.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The report goes on to name Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Chris Smalling as possible Old Trafford exits this summer, and Jose Mourinho is believed to have already told Ed Woodward that the team needs even more investment than the £300m already thrown in during Mourinho's reign.





United currently sit second in the league, and have made it to the semi-final of the FA Cup - where they'll face Tottenham, in hope of reaching the final against either Chelsea or Southampton.

While the club continue to be linked with almost every high profile name in Europe, it's unclear just yet as to who Mourinho is really after.