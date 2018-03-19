Liverpool Defender Left Out of International Squad After Picking Up 'Minor Ankle Injury'

By 90Min
March 19, 2018

Liverpool centre back Dejan Lovren has not been selected by Croatia for their upcoming friendlies against Peru and Mexico, to be played on 23 March and 27 March respectively.

As reported on the Croatian Football Federation website on Sunday, national team coach Zlatko Dalić has now confirmed his final squad for the two matches, both of which will be played in the USA.

Lovren had been included in the preliminary 29-man list but did not make the final cut due to a foot injury.

This is likely to be hailed as good news by some Liverpool fans who were concerned the Croatian could have aggravated his injury by playing for his national side in America. 

The former Southampton defender missed Liverpool's 5-0 victory over Watford on Saturday, his absence due to a 'minor ankle injury', according to Liverpool's website.

However, his omission from the Croatia squad is also likely to give rise to speculation that his recent problems away from the pitch may also have been a factor. Lovren is currently under investigation for alleged perjury in his home country.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

According to Croatian journalist Alexander Holiga, Lovren is being investigated, while his compatriot, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić, has already been charged by the Croatian authorities.

Since his £20m transfer from Southampton in 2014, Lovren's displays have frequently drawn criticism from commentators and Liverpool fans alike - especially for his performance in the 4-1 mauling by Spurs in October, when he was substituted after just over half an hour. 

However, his form is generally considered to have improved in the second half of the season, especially since the arrival of fellow centre back Virgil van Dijk in January.

Even in the absence of Lovren and three other players from the preliminary 29-man list, Croatia head coach Dalić can still call on the services of stars such as Ivan Rakitić, Luka Modrić and Mario Mandžukić.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now