Luka Milivojevic Battled Sickness Bug to Captain Crystal Palace to Victory on Saturday

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic put in solid performance to guide his side to victory on Saturday, despite a sickness bug having kept him up for most of the night before the game.

Milivojevic scored a second half penalty to secure a 0-2 win for Palace when they travelled to Huddersfield in the Premier League. And the Serbian's brilliant display in midfield was made even more impressive when it was later revealed that the 26-year-old could've missed the game as he spent Friday night being sick in his hotel room.

We wanted to interview Luka Milivojevic for Sky and BBC after the game but he was feeling unwell. He'd insisted on playing and was physically shattered. Great attitude, great character #CPFC — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) March 17, 2018

The midfielder signed for Palace in January 2017 and has been a vital figure for the Eagles this season. The Serbian international steps up to take every set piece, isn't scared of a tough tackle and has scored eight goals so far this campaign.

And this his determination and desire to go out and perform for his team on Saturday has fans calling for him to become the permanent captain at Selhurst Park.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

There are a few candidates for the armband in the Palace team, with Jason Puncheon and Scott Dann both leading out their side this term, before picking up long-term injuries.

But Milivojevic's performances and ever-presence in the middle of the park for Palace has fans believing that he is the man to captain the London side.