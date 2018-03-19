Manchester City Veteran Yaya Toure Set for Return to International Duty With Ivory Coast

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is set to come out of international retirement and play for the Ivory Coast national team, after he was named in the 24-man squad to face Togo and Moldova in this month's friendlies. 

34-year-old Toure decided to quit international football after he led his country to the 2015 African Cup of Nations title, but reversed his decision in December.

Having played just 255 minutes of league football this season, Toure has struggled for game time under Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and was reportedly even offered to Leicester as part of their failed bid for Riyad Mahrez. 

Guardiola has recently hinted that the 34-year-old could still feature in his future plans, however. 

"It depends on him. It's simple like that, it depends on him. It depends on him. If he's coming back as who he is, he's going to play. Yeah, he is fit," the former Barcelona boss was quoted as saying by Goal.

Nevertheless, since his retirement in 2015, Ivory coast have struggled on the international stage. Les Elephants suffered an embarrassing group stage exit at the last African Cup of Nations tournament, and also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

Regarding his return, an Ivory Coast Federation chief told BBC Sport, as quoted by the Sun: “We had a good discussion with Yaya Toure about the two friendlies and he gave his commitment to be in France before his inclusion.

“It’s also a big boost for the team ahead of important qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. He loves his country and many people revere him for his contributions. We are just happy to have him back in the team again.”

