Newcastle Youngster Set for Exit Door as Rafa Benitez Eyes Summer Shake Up

Newcastle fans have been disgruntled by the news that academy prospect Mackenzie Heaney is set to be released at the end of the season.

According to Chronicle Live, the 19-year-old, who has made seven appearances for Newcastle's Under-23s this season, will be leaving St. James' Park as part of a summer revamp of the reserve set up.

https://t.co/rH97MjMXhZ You know. England youth levels aren’t so shabby these days. At some point you’ve got to start wondering if we’ve absolutely no clue whatsoever when it comes to developing local lads. #NUFC — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) March 19, 2018

Heaney was the subject of an international tug-of-war between Scotland and England, with the midfielder turning out for the Tartan Army in his schoolboy days, before switching sides and winning eight full caps at Under-18 level.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Norwich City gave the youngster a trial last week and are believed to be considering an offer for the talented winger, with manager Daniel Farke impressed with his initial play.

Heaney is managed by the same sports management company as Wayne Rooney, and has various offers from other clubs in the EFL, though is expected to choose a move to Carrow Road should a deal materialise.