One of Our Own: Man Utd Star Romelu Lukaku Stays Behind to Applaud Fans Following Brighton Win

By 90Min
March 19, 2018

Following their bitterly disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League against Sevilla last week, Manchester United fans were in need of some positivity from their side at the weekend, and they delivered, beating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 to advance to the semi final of the FA Cup.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic secured the win for the Red Devils, who have after extensive coverage had been given to their shortcomings after the loss to Sevilla at Old Trafford.

While a number of players have proven to be somewhat hit and miss for the Red Devils this season, one player who has consistently impressed however, has been Belgian striker Lukuaku, who has netted 25 goals since his summer arrival.

And the big Belgian was on hand to show his class once again following the Brighton win as the 24-year-old stayed behind after the final whistle to applaud the home fans, thanking them for their dedicated support.

Unsurprisingly, the gesture from Lukaku has been met with a great deal of praise from Manchester United fans, who clearly appreciated his show of respect and solidarity with the fans.

With only eight games left to play in the league, Manchester United will now be fully focused on winning the FA Cup and claiming silverware at the end of what many would consider to be an underwhelming season.

The Red Devils' next game sees them take on Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday 31st March, with a win being crucial to their hopes of maintaining their spot in second place ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

More Soccer

