Pedro Admits 'Difficult Situation' for Chelsea But Calls for Blues 'Fight' After FA Cup Win

Chelsea were made to battle hard to earn their place in the FA Cup semi finals on Saturday, being taken to extra time by Leicester City before substitute Pedro headed home the winner to book the Blues a place in the semi finals, where they will face Southampton.

Game-winner Pedro spoke to BBC Sport following Chelsea's win against Leicester, admitting that the Blues are in a difficult situation in the Premier League right now, but have to show fight after their confidence-boosting progression to the FA Cup semi finals.

8 - Pedro has been directly involved in eight goals in his last 10 FA Cup appearances for Chelsea (six goals, two assists). Productive. pic.twitter.com/aE5cerhVuB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2018

"It was a very difficult game," said Pedro. "It was good for me to score for my confidence and to get to the next round.

"It was hard to find the pass in between the lines. Leicester defended very well and pressed high. It is difficult to win against this team."

Chelsea took the lead in the first half of normal time through Alvaro Morata, who ended his run of 13 games without a goal for the Blues. Jamie Vardy equalised for the Foxes in the second half to send the game into extra time.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Pedro added,:"The most important thing for us was the teamwork and to make it through to the next round. We have to fight in the next few games. It is a difficult situation for us in the league but we have to fight."

After four defeats in their last six league matches, Chelsea have dropped out of the top four into fifth place. Five points behind Tottenham, the Blues need to finish in the top four to ensure Champions League qualification, having been knocked out of the competition by Barcelona during this difficult run.

"We have a good opportunity to go to the [FA Cup] final and fight for a place in the top four [of the Premier League]. But now is the moment to relax and enjoy this win."