Roman Abramovich & Alisher Usmanov Could Lose Chelsea & Arsenal Stakes Amid Growing Russia Trouble

Majority shareholders of two of England's biggest clubs may face losing their prize assets, with relations between Russian and English leaders becoming increasingly tense.

The world of football has been dragged into the growing political trouble between Russia and England following an alleged Russian assassination attempt on a former spy and his daughter in Salisbury.

With the UK's response currently a hot topic, it has now been suggested that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and Arsenal's largest shareholder Alisher Usmanov may see their assets seized by the British government in an attempt to strike back at Vladimir Putin.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is believed to be exploring ways to strike back at Russia and Rory Smith of The Times believes she may look to seize the assets of two of Britain's biggest Russian tycoons.

He has suggested that the most prominent opposition figure to Putin in Moscow, Alexei Navalny, believes this move would prove popular in Russia. Navalny sees Usmanov and Abramovich as top targets if May looks to strip Russian people of their assets in the UK.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Abramovich became the owner of Chelsea football club in June 2003 and is ranked as the 13th richest man in Russia. The oligarch's era in charge of the Blues has guided them to their greatest successes, with the club winning five Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League among other trophies, thanks to his financial backing.

Usmanov on the other hand holds a 29% stake in Arsenal as of 2011, and is the 37th richest man in the world.

Both of these men are key players in Russia's operations in England and removing their assets would have serious implications both in the football and political world. Not only has this been threatened, there has also been suggestions that England could be withdrawn from this summer's World Cup in Russia.



