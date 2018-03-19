Sky Pundit Tony Cottee Picks Two Signings Liverpool Need to Challenge for Premier League Title

Sky Sports pundit Tony Cottee has named the two signings he thinks Liverpool need to make in order to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

With Liverpool firing all cylinders in attack this season, it is no surprise that Cottee has picked two defensive roles that he believes the Reds need to bolster in the summer.

A goalkeeper and a centre-back should be on the top of Liverpool's transfer list according to Cottee, who has been talking to Sky Sports' Premier League Daily Show (via Football Insider).

How good has this guy been for #LFC?



The boss is certainly impressed ➡️ https://t.co/CFQ81e13di pic.twitter.com/aBDlvMyT3g — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 19, 2018

Cottee said: "I'm not convinced with the goalkeeper scenario, with either [Simon] Mignolet or [Loris] Karius – they've been linked with Jack Butland and he'd be good."

Liverpool have been linked with a number of goalkeeping options. The Reds are reportedly close to making a world record £40m bid for Stoke City's Jack Butland, and have also been linked with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, and Roma's Alisson Becker.

After breaking their club record transfer fee on the signing of centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Cottee has claimed that Liverpool need to give him a strong partner to line up alongside him.

He added: "Since they've bought Virgil Van Dijk in they need to settle on a new centre-back partner for him. [Andrew] Robertson has been outstanding but they need to buy a new centre-back to sit alongside Van Dijk, or settle on a partner for him, possibly [Joe] Gomez."

"So they need two players. Bring in a new goalie, then bring in a new centre-back."



Liverpool have nothing to worry about right now when it comes to attack, with only Manchester City (85) scoring more league goals than the Reds (73) this term. Jurgen Klopp's issue is clearly in defence though - Liverpool have conceded 34 league goals this season, more than any other team in the top five.