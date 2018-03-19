Spurs Set for Contract Talks With Mousa Dembele As They Also Eye Deals for Highly-Rated Pair

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is set for contract extension talks, with his current deal due for expiration at the end of next season.

That is according to The Sun, who report that the Belgian - believed to be on a comparatively modest £80,000-a-week wage plan - is seeking a raise which will see him earn around £100,000 weekly, after proving himself as one of the side's most solid performers this season.

While Spurs are keen to tie down the former Fulham man to a new deal, they are also eyeing prospective summer additions.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be monitoring Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Amadou Haidara, who has had a spectacular personal campaign, helping the German side reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The 20-year-old joined Salzburg in 2016 but was loaned out to Austrian outfit Liefering in his first season. Since returning, Haidara has become a regular in the side, having made 41 appearances so far.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

He made his international debut for his country Mali in October and has gone on to play for them a second time.

Spurs are also reportedly looking to bring in Swansea defender Alfie Mawson. The English centre-back received his first call-up last week, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate selecting him as part of the squad to play friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy following his solid performances at the back for the Welsh side this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

New Swans manager Carlos Carvalhal has also recently described the 24-year-old as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and he does seem like he would strengthen the Spurs back line, especially if they lose Toby Alderweireld.