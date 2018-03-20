Barcelona & Real Madrid Set for Summer Transfer Showdown As Liverpool Fight to Ward Off Salah Bids

Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to do battle once again this summer, with the great rivals both lining up moves to sign Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. However, the Reds are expected to hold their ground, with reports claiming the club will do all they can to reject any bids from home or abroad for the Egyptian forward.

The Sun have reported that Real and Barça are prepared to pay a world-record fee for the Egyptian forward, who has scored more goals than any other player in Europe this season. Salah four goals against Watford on Saturday took his tally for the season in all competitions to 36.

His form has inevitably led to interest, although Liverpool are likely to be reluctant to negotiate. The Telegraph have reported that the club are in a position to reject any bids they receive for Salah this summer.

The club's hierarchy made Barcelona work in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, but were eventually forced to sell. Both Luis Suarez and Javier Mascherano also found a switch to the Nou Camp too good to turn down in previous years.

Liverpool are in a stronger position now, though, and any attempt from Barcelona or Real Madrid to sign Salah is likely to be rebuffed.

Owners Fenway Sports Group aim to ensure that the club becomes a desirable destination for players, rather than simply a stepping stone to bigger things.

This season's performance in the Champions League has suggested at significant progress, and Liverpool are now in a position financially to turn down any and all offers for Salah.

The 25-year-old has four years left on his contract at Anfield after joining the club in a deal worth around €42m last summer.