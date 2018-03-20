Bayern Munich Rule Out Sale of Robert Lewandowski Amid Reports of Real Madrid Interest

Bayern Munich have categorically ruled out the possibility of selling Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to Kicker.

The Polish striker has been at the centre of speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish club, having grown frustrated with current first choice striker Karim Benzema, are believed to have identified Lewandowski as a prime target.

But Bayern have dismissed reports of a potential transfer, and insisted that the Bundesliga's top scorer will not be sold under any circumstances.

Mundo Deportivo claimed last week that Lewandowski had agreed contract terms with Real Madrid, but added that negotiations had not yet taken place with Bayern.

The 29-year-old has scored 31 goals in 36 appearances for the Bavarian club this season, a typically prolific tally for a striker considered one of Europe's best.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

He has found the net 100 times in 121 Bundesliga outings since joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, and has 51 goals in 91 games for the Polish national team.





Former Germany defender Christoph Metzelder earlier this month claimed that Bayern would not allow Lewandowski to leave without finding a replacement.

"There isn't a pain barrier [on the transfer fee] because a Robert Lewandowski is irreplaceable," he said. "There isn't an adequate replacement available on the market. Therefore, they will not allow him to leave."

He added: "Normally, Bayern do not give up their top players and they do not need the money."