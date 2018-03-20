Chelsea Consider Shock Move for Man Utd Star After Recent Fallout With Jose Mourinho

Chelsea are reportedly contemplating making a move for Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, with the player still unfancied by manager Jose Mourinho.

Shaw was withdrawn at half time at the weekend against Brighton for failing to carry out the Portuguese's instructions, and the 22-year-old is supposedly unhappy with Mourinho's comments and general treatment of him.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Englishman has had his injury problems but has failed to establish himself as a regular when fit, leading to speculation that his attitude is not right and that that is the reason for Mourinho's 'brutal' treatment of him.

In the past, Mourinho described one of Shaw's performances as 'his body with my brain', and told him to 'accelerate the learning process'.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Brighton game and its immediate aftermath appear to have signalled the beginning of the end for Shaw, and the Mail report that Chelsea could steal in at the end of the season if Mourinho is still at the helm at Old Trafford.

Shaw supports Chelsea, and there could well be a rebuilding process at Stamford Bridge this summer given the way their season has panned out under Antonio Conte.

Shaw is said to be so upset by his treatment he is considering taking the situation up with chief executive Ed Woodward, who is supposedly plotting a £40m swoop for Fulham teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon - a target for a number of big clubs - as his replacement.

