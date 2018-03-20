Cristiano Ronaldo could be intrigued about a possible transfer to the Chinese Super League, despite overcoming his rough spell with Real Madrid.

That is according to Luiz Felipe Scolari, who told Brazilian news outlet Esporte Interativo that the Portuguese superstar had questioned him about what life was like in the Far East.

Ronaldo was rumored to be weighing up a move to China as both his form and contractual situation in the Spanish capital were speculated about, but since the turn of the year the 33-year-old has rediscovered the form that still makes him one the deadliest attackers in world football.

But Scolari, who has managed Ronaldo's national side and who also had a spell in charge of Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, revealed that the 33-year-old had asked about the league in Asia and questioned why Ronaldo wouldn't want to earn millions out there.

He said: “He has asked me more than once what life in China is like, Cristiano Ronaldo. Why is it that Ronaldo cannot go to China? Yes, he asked me what it's like to live in China, I gave him all the details.

“We also have to understand that Ronaldo has brands, there's an industry, China is the biggest country in the world. Then I told him what I always say: whoever has this opportunity has to go to China.”

Football is the largest growing sport in China as the Asian nation looks to become a superpower in the game under president Xi Jinping.

The appeal of broadening his brand overseas in a market housing one billion people must appeal to Ronaldo but, with the Chinese football authorities putting strict rules over foreign stars plying their trade in their top division, a move there may not be forthcoming.

Ronaldo has plundered 17 goals in his last nine matches for Real after he found his confidence and form following something of a sub-par season for him personally.