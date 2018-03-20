In-Form Liverpool Full Back Andy Robertson Reveals How Gary Neville Criticism Spurred Him on

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson has revealed that criticism from former Manchester United captain Gary Neville earlier in the season helped him to improve his performance levels.

The 23-year-old was behind Alberto Moreno in the pecking order at the start of the campaign having arrived for £8.5m from Hull in the summer.

Robertson failed to convince in a 3-3 draw against Arsenal in December, and former Manchester United full back turned pundit Gary Neville made clear his view.

“You say, 'Do I want [Alberto] Moreno at left-back? Do I want Robertson at left-back? Do I want [Ragnar] Klavan as my centre-back playing at Real Madrid away or Barcelona away?" he said.

“You can't. You can't have those players in those games. It's impossible. So they've just got to go.”

But Robertson has since excelled and established himself as Jurgen Klopp's first choice left back.

"He's been managed very well, and he's been excellent."



"He looks like a boy who really takes on instruction well. I love him."



Sherwood and Gerrard discuss Andy Robertson's recent success at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/EyvbEU1eHn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 17, 2018

Neville, along with others who appeared to have written off the Scotsman, has admitted to having been proved wrong.

"Maybe he hadn't seen me play enough,” Robertson told the Daily Mail. “Maybe he just thought it's a signing from Hull.

“I don't know what his thought process was but it's one man's opinion. If he thought I wasn't good enough, no problem.

“But these are the people I want to try to prove wrong. You want to make your fans and your family proud. But it's the people who doubt you who motivate you more.

“I’m quite good at dealing with it. I was confident in my ability that if I could get a run of big games, I would build on it.”

Robertson has since widely been hailed as one of the signings of the bargain season in the Premier League and has featured 18 times in the competition, providing three assists and impressing with dynamism and crossing.