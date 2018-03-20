Former Crystal Palace Striker Ian Wright Insists Selhurst Park Is the Right Place for Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace legend Ian Wright believes Wilfried Zaha should remain at the south London club, as other teams will not give him 'that freedom to play'.

The 25-year-old winger has been in brilliant form for Palace this season and he returned to the starting lineup at the weekend to help the Eagles to victory over Huddersfield, as their first win since January lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Zaha is a vital figure for Palace and Roy Hodgson's side have failed to record a win this season without the Ivory Coast international in the team. The Palace academy graduate has recovered from a knee injury just in time to help his side fight for Premier League survival.

With great form comes transfer speculation and there is sure to be some rumours surrounding the 25-year-old's future when the season comes to a close.

However, former Palace striker Wright insists Zaha is at the right club for him to continue to grow as a player.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Wright explained to BBC 5 live, via Daily Star: “With his undoubted ability, you find it very hard to see how he would play with other teams who are not going to give him that freedom to play.





"Because you can watch him play for Palace and he can take on as many players as he wants. [He can] lose the ball as many times as he wants and no one says anything, it’s fine. If he does that in any other team then people are going to say he’s not using his teammates.

“This is why Palace is the best place for him. He’s allowed to just get on with it and do his stuff. With Wilf that’s what you’ve got to do for him.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Wright also identified Zaha's importance to the Eagles, claiming the winger is the difference between Palace being a Premier League side and a Championship team.

"The fact is that Crystal Palace without him are relegation material, with all due respect to them,” he said. “With him playing they’re just a different team."

Palace are currently 16th in the Premier League, two points clear of the relegation zone.