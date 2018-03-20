Manchester United are the latest Premier League club to be linked with Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon in a deal that could be worth £40m.

Jose Mourinho is believed to be a huge admirer of the England Under-17 World Cup winner and the Sun report that he is keen to beat the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham for his signature that he will push United chiefs to smash the record fee for a Championship player.

The 17-year-old, who was recently called up to the England Under-21 squad for the first time, has been in blistering form for the Championship side this season, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in the Championship this season for a Fulham side chasing promotion.

Sessegnon is a versatile player, who is equally adept at left back and the left hand side of midfield, with Mourinho sending scouts to watch him play in Fulham's last three league games, with sources at the club impressed with what they've seen.

They said: "The club have been keeping tabs on him and the reports back are fantastic. He is even being compared to Gareth Bale at the same stage of his career.

"He has all the attributes. He is quick and has an eye for goal. Jose has been impressed with him and he will be a star."

Should Sessegnon arrive at Old Trafford, he might replace another English left back in the shape of Luke Shaw, who could leave the Red Devils at the end of this season after appearing to fall out of favor with the Portuguese manager.